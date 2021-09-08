Sandy (Wallace) Romano, 73, of Blairsville, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at The Gardens at Indiana, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 2, 1948, in Blairsville, to Donald Wallace and Gladys (Hardin) Wallace.
She had worked at the former Season-All in Indiana. Sandy attended Crossroads Church in Blairsville.
She is survived by her son, Frank E. Romano and wife Melody, Blairsville; grandchild, Frank David Romano, Blairsville; great-grandchild, Nova Romano; and nieces and nephews, Paula Soufl, Michele Miles, Michael Miles and Donald Miles.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Romano Jr.; her sister, Linda May Miles; and her brother, Larry Wallace.
In keeping with Sandy's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment is in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.