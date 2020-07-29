Sara “Sally” (Hogan) Ashbaugh, 78, of Indiana, went to rest in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of Joseph L. and Iva L. (McGinity) Hogan, born on Feb. 22, 1942, in Blairsville.
Upon graduation from Marion Center High School, Sally worked as a clerk typist for the FBI in Washington, D.C. During her working years, she also worked for Mears Coal Company as a secretary, then for Service Master, Cherry Hill Manor and VNA.
Sally also lovingly cared for her mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, for five years in her home.
A former member of the Dixonville Wesleyan Church, Sally started the Van Ministry, which she lovingly served for 10 years.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, William (Bill) Ashbaugh, of Indiana; and one daughter, Melanie Ashbaugh, of Indiana.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; her son Jerry Tanner; two brothers, David and Joe Hogan; two sisters, Marian Libengood and Grace Gromley; and a nephew, David Lee Hogan.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Sally’s funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, where Dwight Ashbaugh, a favorite cousin, will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Montgomery Cemetery in Hillsdale. Face covering and social distancing is required.
