Sara Brunnegraff Sommer, born on April 7, 1939, in Decatur, Ind., died on Aug. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Sara grew up in Decatur, where she graduated from Decatur High School in 1957. Sara furthered her education at Miami University of Ohio with a degree in elementary education, then proceeded to teach in Decatur, Dayton, Ohio, and Woodland, Calif. In 1961, Sara married Harold Sommer, also of Decatur, and set off for a life full of adventure and travels that took them all around the world.
Sara and Hal settled in Indiana, Pa., where they raised their three children: Lucinda, Kris and Elizabeth. Sara gave back to her community by becoming involved in Girl Scouts and ultimately became a Talus Rock Council field director. After many cold winters in Pennsylvania, Sara and Hal moved south to the St Augustine area of north Florida, where they enjoyed endless summer days together.
Sara loved gardening, ballroom dancing, and leisure car rides. But one of the most important things to her was keeping in touch with friends and family, which included the annual “Brunnegraff Bash.”
Sara is survived by her husband and children. She will certainly be remembered as a kind and loving person that made the world a better place!
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life memorial service at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, followed by refreshments, visiting and sharing of memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.