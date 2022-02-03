Sara C. Anderson, 93, of Indiana, passed away early on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Born March 5, 1928, in Port Allegheny, she was the daughter of Owen Simpier and Helen Marie Sherman Simpier.
A graduate of Coudersport public schools, she married Wallace L. Anderson on June 1, 1946. Smethport was home to the couple for their married life until Wally’s death in September 1990.
In 1998, Sara moved to Indiana. She belonged to Grace United Methodist Church, Indiana.
Sara worked at Hamlin Bank and Trust (Smethport) as a teller and later as a branch manager. She enjoyed antiquing, playing bridge, spending time with her great-grandchildren and playing with her granddog.
She is survived by three children, Laura Anderson Bayard, of Pittsburgh; Lowell Wallace Anderson (Janet), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Lynne Melissa Templeton (Dennis), of Indiana; four grandsons, Jeffery Anderson (Dawn), of Williamsville, N.Y.; Jeremy Anderson (Jae), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Erik Templeton (Erin), of Indiana; and Matthew Templeton (Amanda), of Indiana; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Dean Corey.
Sara will rest for eternity beside her beloved husband at Mt. Nebo Chapel Cemetery, Mt. Jewett.
There will be no visitation.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, PA 15701; the VNA Family Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701; or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.