Sara Della Mauk, 88, of Enning, S.D., formerly Haines City, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Enning.
She was born Sept. 23, 1934, to Elmer and Sylvia (Strickland) Rice Beer, in Green Township. Sara worked as a beautician for many years. She enjoyed crafts and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Sara is survived by her son, Ricky (Flossie) Mauk, of Dixonville; daughter Connie Mickelson, of Enning; nine grandchildren: Sally (Rob) Cooper, Lee Mickelson, Alaisa (Rob) McCoy, Melissa Droski, David (Keri) Mauk, Stacey (Tony) Rivera, Sara (Ben) Buls, Valerie (John) Hogan and Kimberly (Dan) Sherer; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law Bryan Wolfe, of Marion Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William D. Mauk, who died in 2007; daughter Corinne K. Wolfe; three sisters, Blanche Bush, Millie Fulmer and Lucy Jacobson; two brothers, Walter S. and William B. Rice; and son-in-law Darrell Mickelson.
Services will be held at a later date.
Burial will take place in the Zion Cemetery, Porter Township.
