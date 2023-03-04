Sara Jean “Sally” Turley, 88, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Redstone Highlands Senior Living.
A daughter of Harry Lunn and Edna George Lunn, she was born Jan. 31, 1935, in Indiana.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, where she served as both a deacon and as a member of the session. Sally graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and gained her master’s of home economics from West Virginia University. She taught in the Penns Manor Area School District in Indiana County and the Franklin Local School District in Philo, Ohio, before retiring from Clearfield Area School District after 27 years.
Sally was a former vice chairperson and active member of PASR, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, and was a former board member and an active member of PSERS, Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System. Sally was also a member of the DAR.
Formerly of Clearfield, she was once named the Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Organization’s “Woman of the Year.”
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald R. Turley, in 2021.
She is survived by her children Donald R. Turley Jr. and Debra Kowalyk (Dr. Stephan); four grandchildren, Erin Herrman (Zachary), Connor Turley and Matthew and Carolyn Kowalyk; sister Mary Jo Kowallis (Gerald); brother Robin Reed Lunn (Patricia); brother-in-law Thomas Eynon; and two nephews and four nieces.
There will be no visitation and a committal service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Arrangements are being handled by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, Greensburg.
