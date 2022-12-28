Sara O. (Hitchings) Almes, 89, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village.
A daughter of Daniel and Mary (Drummond) Hitchings, she was born Feb. 21, 1933, in Tunnelton.
Sara is survived by her favorite son, Tom Almes and wife Annette, of Indiana; her favorite daughter, Kathy Adams and husband Jim, of Indiana; two grandchildren: Alex and fiancée Loren and Anthony and wife Amy; and her only sister, Dorothy Shirley and husband Robert, of New Alexandria.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, D. Alvin Almes.
Private services will be held at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date; service details and a full obituary will be published at the time.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made in Sara’s name to Child Evangelism Fellowship (Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc., P.O. Box 403, Indiana, PA 15701) or Teen Quest (293 Rich Road, Somerset, PA 15501).
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.
