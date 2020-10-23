Sara W. Kilmer, 89, of Armagh, passed away in her sleep Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Born Aug. 25, 1931, in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of George Wickiser and Oma Wickiser, along with her sisters and brother, Dorothy Back Overfield, Margie Hessler, Jean Kellett, Eileen “Ike” Kellett and George “Bud” Wickiser.
She is survived by her children, Erich Kilmer and his wife, Patty, of Cary, N.C., and Mary Decker and her husband, Michael Decker, of New Florence; her grandchildren, Claire Kilmer Shepard, Katelyn Kilmer, Kristen Butler, Carl Marsh, Samantha Marsh and Shawn Kilmer; and her great-grandchildren, Brian Lavely, Aurora Butler and Evelynn Butler.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Erich V. Kilmer.
“With her last breath on Earth, she took her first breath in Heaven.”