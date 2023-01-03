Sarah Alice Swistock, 89, of Indiana, took the hand of an angel and went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Sarah was the daughter of Dick and Sarah Reed. She was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Houtzdale. One of five children whose mother passed away at the birth of twins, Sarah and Cliff were raised by their grandmother, Ruth Reed. Although her siblings were raised by family, they were able to maintain a close relationship.
Sarah was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, where she served on several committees, helped with luncheons and was a Stephen Minister. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years. Mrs. Swistock was elected Business and Professional Women “Woman of the Year” in 2000.
Sarah was a 1950 graduate of Woodward High School (Houtzdale). She entered nursing school at Philipsburg State Hospital, graduating in 1953, and married her husband, Blair, shortly after on Aug. 28, 1953. He retired from the Army Air Force and graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, after which he was transferred to Indiana, where they made their first home.
Sarah began her nursing career at Indiana Hospital that fall. Due to many state police transfers, they made a few moves, but Sarah kept the family pretty close to home with an exception of 12 years when she worked at Allegheny Valley Hospital — a job she loved. Following that, it was all Indiana and an upgrade into infection control.
Sarah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her three loving children: Barbara L. Fulmer and husband Timothy; Douglas R. Swistock and fiancée Jennifer; and Bryan R. Swistock and wife Kim; a special daughter-in-law, Janet Swistock; grandchildren: Rick Fulmer, wife Sarah and their children Danika and Luke; Laura Cook, husband Jason and their children Owen and Parker; Leigh and Jessica Swistock; Ashley Waters, husband Andrew and their son, Torin; and Derek Ripka.
She remained in close contact with two half-brothers and a half-sister from her father’s second marriage to Maxine Chilcotte. They are lovingly referred to as Alan Reed, Brent Reed and Cheryl Pataky. She also leaves an especially close and loving friend, Kim Traynor and husband Joe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Blair Swistock, Major, P.S.P.; her twin, Cliff Reed; and her other siblings: Nancy Payne, Dick Reed Jr. and Barbara Reed.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, and from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon Saturday at the funeral home. Private interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to ASPCA (ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090), American Macular Degeneration Foundation (P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061) or Grace United Methodist Church (50 S. Seventh St., Indiana, PA 15701).
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
