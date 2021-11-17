Sarah Jean Mantel, 80, of Indiana, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born Dec. 25, 1940, in Brewton, Ala., she was a daughter of Leon Charles Mantel and Sarah Eugenia (Sellers) Mantel.
She was the loving wife of Vaughn H. Clay Jr., sharing their lives together since 1991 and joined in marriage on July 8, 2000. She was previously married to Dr. Kirit Desai, Chicago, Ill.
She was a gifted vocalist, teacher and performer whose singing career began at the age of 12, when she won a talent competition on a television station in Pensacola, Fla. She studied music at: Huntingdon College, Montgomery, Ala.; Tulane University, New Orleans, La.; received her Master of Music at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.; and earned her DMA at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, Ill.
Sarah went on to enjoy a highly productive and successful career as a singer and director of opera and musical theatre, which has enriched the Indiana community since coming to IUP in 1986. Before moving to Indiana, she taught in both Chicago and at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont. As a vocalist, Dr. Mantel has performed throughout the United States and the world. During her tenure at IUP, she was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Faculty Award for Creative Arts.
She was a member of the National Opera Association, the National Association of Singing, the College Music Society and the International Alliance for Women in Music.
Throughout her career, Dr. Mantel consistently worked to advance the contributions of women and girls in the local community and throughout the world of music. She performed benefit concerts for the Indiana branch of the American Association of University Women, of which she was a member. She co-founded IUP’s Festival of Women Composers, spanning 25 years from 1990-2014, introducing hundreds of women composers to Indiana community audiences. On Sept. 18, 2021, Dr. Mantel was honored with the naming of the Sarah Mantel Music Theatre Hall at Cogswell Hall’s music theatre room on the campus of IUP. This was in recognition for her legacy as a mezzo soprano and for her 27 years as director of IUP’s Opera and Music Theatre. Dr. Mantel retired from IUP in 2013 and was a professor emeritus of music.
On a personal level, she enjoyed reading mystery novels, traveling with her husband and musical groups and staying active. She most of all cherished spending time and caring for her family and friends.
In addition to her husband Vaughn, Sarah is remembered by her children, Nayantara (Desai) and husband Brian Dean, Fruitland, Md., and Rakesh Desai, Portland, Ore. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Vaughn H. Clay III and wife Lynne, Asbury Park, N.J.; Robert Lackner Clay and wife Musiette, New Castle; and Maghan Kara Clay, Rahway, N.J. Sarah’s grandchildren are Amara, Shaylan and Kethan Dean. Her step-great-grandchildren are Keira and Madalyn Clay. She is also missed by her sister, Anne Sellers Marks, of Slidell, La. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana where a service celebration of music and memories will begin at 5 p.m. following the visitation hours at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.