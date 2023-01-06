Sarah L. Howard, 77, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Pennknoll Village, Everett.
Born May 14, 1945, in Armagh, she was the daughter of Harry A. and Mary A. Felton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Mearl Felton.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jay A. Howard, of Bedford; brothers Harry Ivan Felton, of Armagh, and Donald Howard Felton, of Bedford; along with several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Sarah was a member of Chaneysville Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting, crafts, home making, singing and camping.
A committal service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Chaneysville Church, with a fellowship meal to follow. Pastor Jonas Smith will officiate.
Arrangements are in care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.