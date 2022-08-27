Sarah “Leona” White, 101, of Centre Hall, passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, while enjoying life with family in Mill Gap, Va.
Born July 29, 1921, in Hillsdale, she was the daughter of John Henry and Sarah Caroline (Douglas) Gromley. On June 22, 1946, she married Donald J. White and moved to Juneau, where she lived and raised her family for 60 years. Don preceded her in death in 1999.
Surviving and missing her are children Donna Lee Kinsey and husband the Rev. Bill Kinsey, of Morgantown, W.Va.; Gregory White and wife Barbara, of Warrior’s Mark Township; Marsha Lunsford and husband Gil, of Mill Gap, Va.; and Wanda White and husband Mike Negra, of Centre Hall; four grandchildren, Justin Anderson and wife Marti, of Aldie, Va.; Erin Morrison and husband Ron, of Cranberry Township; Abbey Suchoski and husband Mike, of Charleston, S.C.; and Sarah Rogers and husband Jeff, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and two great-grandchildren, Charlie Jane Anderson and Harper Leona Morrison.
In addition to her parents and husband, Leona was preceded in death by her grandson, Eric David Anderson, and great-grandson Samuel Gilmore Rogers, as well as her 12 siblings.
Leona worked in Pittsburgh during World War II as a munition’s inspector in an artillery plant. Always an eager learner, she took classes at night to become a secretary. She worked for the Navy department and after the war, Veterans Affairs. She ended her career as a reading aide in the Punxsutawney Area School District.
At 101, Leona was still reading books on her iPad and texting her family and friends on her iPhone. Leona strived to be active. During retirement, she and Don spent their summers traveling the U.S., visiting all 50 states, and spent their winters living in Nokomis, Fla., where they enjoyed boating and fishing. Later in her long life, she traveled throughout Europe. But Leona’s true passion came out when she learned the fine art of China painting.
She painted more than 80 dolls, many full-service sets of China and various objects we all treasure. She won many blue ribbons at the Grange Fair. In her spare time, she created beautiful items with her needle crafts. Leona was a life-long teacher and shared her knowledge with younger generations. She loved all Pittsburgh sports and Maryland, West Virginia and Tennessee football — as long as they weren’t playing Penn State.
Leona was physically active, exercising on a regular basis up into her late 90s. She competed in local senior Olympics in Florida, winning many medals and impressing all who saw her. Bocce ball was a favorite as well as weekly card and board games.
She attributed her longevity to a glass of great wine and good food provided by her sons-in-law, Gil and Mike.
To commemorate her incredible life, friends and family will be received at a memorial service from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Valley Chapel United Methodist Church in Juneau. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Centre Hills Country Club in State College.
In keeping with her wishes, Leona’s body was gifted for anatomical research (she always wanted to go to college). Memorial contributions may be made to Dare to Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 515 Wade Woods Lane, Monterey, VA 24465; Highland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 268, Monterey, VA 24465; St. Francis de Sales Music Ministry, 1 Guthrie Lane, Morgantown, WV 26508; or UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaugh funeralhome.com.