Sarah Lou Caruso, 80, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, while at Bethany Place.
The daughter of Adam and Mary (Lunchuck) Caruso, she was born Nov. 4, 1940, in Homer City.
Sarah was employed as an English teacher for United High School, where she retired from after 37 years of teaching.
In her free time, Sarah liked to go fishing with her father. She loved her flower gardens, her cats and especially her teaching.
Surviving are her sister, Dorothy and her husband, Jack Rummel, and special friends, Darlene and Kathy.
Sarah will be greatly missed.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.