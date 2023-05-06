Sarah (Overdorff) Craig, 82, of Indiana, died following a brief illness on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Brush Valley on Aug. 25, 1940, she was a daughter of Jacob W. Overdorff and Bertha (George) Overdorff. She was the wife of James C. Craig, whom she married June 2, 1962.
She was a 1958 graduate of United High School, and was honored at her graduation for 12 years of perfect attendance. Sarah graduated from the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing in 1961.
She worked as an RN at Indiana Hospital for a few years prior to working as an office nurse for several area doctors. She is most remembered as the office nurse for pediatrician Dr. Henry Mitchell, a job she retired from in 1995.
Sarah was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. In addition to helping with many church functions and activities, she sang in the church choir and was a member of the “Good Samaritan Sunday School Class.”
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never missed a sporting event of one of her three sons and even attended many events and activities of her grandchildren. She reminisced about the days spent at the family swimming pool and always looked forward to camping trips and family vacations. She also loved her beautiful flower gardens.
In addition to her husband of nearly 61 years, Jim, Sarah is remembered by her sons: Barry Craig (Leigh Ann), Hollidaysburg; Eric Craig (Maria), Berlin, Pa.; and Kevin Craig (companion Kim Eaton), Marble, Pa. Her grandchildren are: Ashleigh Wolf (Matthew); Lauren Frieko (Jacob); Jacob Craig (Laura); Erica Brown (Ryan); and Mark Craig (fiancée Maddie Johnson); and great-grandchildren: Camden, Cora and Crew Craig. She is also remembered by her sister, Dora Murdick, of Penn Run; her in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Wilmer C. Overdorff and Grace Brendlinger.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Her funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana. Visitation at the church will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate. Burial will be at Brush Valley Methodist Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be offered at rbfh.net.
