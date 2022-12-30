SATURDAY DEC. 31 FUNERALS Dec 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KERLEY, Connie D., 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville PAHUTSKY, Peter Adam, 11 a.m., Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Connie D. Shoemaker Inc. Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News DEAR ABBY: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out Calculating the true cost Stolen vehicles recovered, one in Blairsville, one in Latrobe Accidents Cable Emergency closes Kittanning courthouse Missing dog found in eastern Armstrong County Obscure fourth-out rule helps Pirates sink Nationals See all Obituaries Michelle Jacquelyne (Lightner) Miller 2 hrs ago Jay L. Shaffer 2 hrs ago SATURDAY DEC. 31 FUNERALS 2 hrs ago Emma Jean Barish Dec 29, 2022 Brenda L. Cahill Dec 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAndrew David JohnstonLate DeathNot So Super: Regional football teams have history of struggles in national playoffsCathy Jean WaugamanEnrico “Rick” Charles AgostiLate DeathsDouglas P. CraigOne killed in Route 954 crashAthlete of the Week: Persichetti, Panthers get off to strong startLate Deaths Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView