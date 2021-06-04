Kelly S. Pardee, 1 p.m., New Life Church, New Florence, (Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh)
Latest News
- Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot's life
- Indiana County Fair returning full-scale
- Torch run, Nature Palooza, Canal Days, Zilners, etc.
- RGGI supporters say initiative could provide resources for when plants, mines close
- U.S. to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
- 'Beats all of us losing': 4 US men, 8 women still in French
- DEAR ABBY: Spouse removes wedding ring during separation
- Stallings' bases-loaded double rallies Pirates past Marlins
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Norman 'Luke' H. Lewandowski
- Clymer incident ends with two arrests
- Bernard 'Buddy' Greene Jr.
- Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Blairsville-Saltsburg School District
- Steven Bertness
- Late Deaths
- ATV rider killed near Blairsville
- Family escapes laundry room blaze
- Westmoreland County couple faces charges after chase ends with crash
- Next broadband project won't be the last, officials say
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.