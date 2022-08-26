PLYLER, Reverend Wayne L., 11 a.m., Indiana Alliance Church, Indiana (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
RAEMORE, Shirley Jean, noon, Jefferson Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pittsburgh
WATSON, Nancy M., 10 a.m., Rairigh Funeral Home, Hillsdale
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 5:07 am
