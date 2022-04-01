Saturday Funerals Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BENNETT, Samuel L., noon, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, IndianaHAMMERLE, Mary C., 1 p.m., St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana (Miller Funeral Home, Rochester, N.Y.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samuel L. Noon John A. Lefdahl Saturday Worship Funeral Home Indiana Funeral Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News DEAR ABBY: Teen discovers mom's affair while looking at her phone U.S. returns smuggled ancient artifacts to Libya Police Log Area U.S. attorney named vice chair of Garland advisory panel State prison inmate gets added time for assault No jail for L.A. building owner over explosion that hurt 12 Corps gets federal funds for three area projects Cold front brings storms, possible tornado to Dayton area See all Obituaries Gregory 'Gregg' Heny 1 hr ago Margaret 'Peggy' Ann Horchak 1 hr ago Colt F. Houser +2 1 hr ago Late Death 1 hr ago Saturday Funerals 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIn their 70s and still at top of their game, the Eagles land in Pittsburgh again SaturdayLate deathTHE WAY WE SEE IT: It's time to embrace the celebrationSandra Darlene Angela McNuttCold-shooting Hawks fall to Augusta in national semifinalsLate deathsTwo hurt in Clymer crash into houseJean M. ShafferRenaldo 'Ron' P. LutherLate death Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView