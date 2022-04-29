LING, Fred M., 11 a.m., Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, Vintondale (Richard C. Stuart
Funeral Home, Armagh)
McCABE-KOVALCIK, Maggie R., 11 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
LING, Fred M., 11 a.m., Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, Vintondale (Richard C. Stuart
Funeral Home, Armagh)
McCABE-KOVALCIK, Maggie R., 11 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.