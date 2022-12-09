BREZNAI, Peggy Ann, 11 a.m., St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana (Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana)
DELLAFIORA, Sandra E., 10 a.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana
GOSS, Chad Valgene, 7 p.m., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer
KOZUB, Daniel Ivan Jr., 11 a.m., Kelly Corridoni Funeral Home, Avonmore
NORMAND, Betty May Jane, 2 p.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home
REARICK, R. Lucille (Prescott), 10 a.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana
SILVER, Edward A. Jr., 11:30 a.m., Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh