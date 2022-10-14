ALLISON, Brian K., 11 a.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home Chapel, Indiana
AMENDT, Donald Lee, noon, Gorell Recital Hall, IUP (John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana)
BERNARD, James L., 11:30 a.m., Church of the Good Shepard Parish, Kent (Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory)
DIEHL, Kenneth R., 1 p.m., Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076, Punxsutawney
NYMICK, Mickey, 10 a.m., Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City (Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City)