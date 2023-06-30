CORTE, Louise Joan Carmela Conatti, 10 a.m., St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Indiana (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
SKUBIC, Robert Anthony, 11 a.m., Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 3:10 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.