Saturday Funerals Apr 7, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BUTERBAUGH, Daniel R., 10 a.m., Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale MEDSGER, William Russell, 1 p.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Bible Physics Religion Latest e-Edition Indiana Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages. Looking for an old article? Photos: Latest News House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case Police Log Fentanyl caused ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio's death XXXTentacion's convicted killers sentenced to life in prison Suspect shoots 2 hostages after wounding California officer In a pinch, you can use this for that DEAR ABBY: Grandma required to treat newcomer as one of her own Area man sees Armstrong charges waived to court See all Obituaries Daniel R. Buterbaugh 3 hrs ago Annabelle L. Campbell 4 hrs ago Saturday Funerals 4 hrs ago Bevon Anderson Apr 6, 2023 William 'Bill,' 'Big Poppy' E. Helman Apr 6, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHomer City Generation LP plant to shut down in JuneLate DeathsHomer City power plant to be idled in JuneDouglas Martin BresslerMurder-suicide reported near DaytonBoy remains hospitalized after two-vehicle Homer-Center crashLate DeathsInside Indiana: Citizens' Ambulance, Saylor, decathlon, mall store closingWeather causes mayhem across Indiana County, nearby areas over the weekendJoshua Paul Martin Garlathy Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView