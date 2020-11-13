Funeral services scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, include...
Harold E. Fleming, 10 a.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana
William M. Harding, 10 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward, (Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh)
Dorothy Louise Shields, 8 p.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home Chapel, Indiana
Lila Smith, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, Templeton, (Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley)
Kathryn Stolitza, 10 a.m., St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, Dixonville, (McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer)
Vernon D. Winebark, 10 a.m., McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney