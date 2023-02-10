HULLENBAUGH, Dorothy E. “Sis” (Eiselman), 1 p.m., Heart of Grace Ministries Church, Indiana (John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe)
SHROM, Dorothy J., 11 a.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville
Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 1:53 am
HULLENBAUGH, Dorothy E. “Sis” (Eiselman), 1 p.m., Heart of Grace Ministries Church, Indiana (John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe)
SHROM, Dorothy J., 11 a.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.