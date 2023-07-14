BARONI, Harry “Hudson,” 11 a.m., Church of the Good Shepard, Kent (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
CARBONE, Rose Elaine (Balest), 10 a.m., St. John
Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont (Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home, Export)
HAMPTON, Thomas R., 3 p.m., Brush Valley Methodist Church, Brush Valley (Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh)
MORRIS, Ruth S., 11 a.m., Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana (Louis Geisel Funeral Home, Bedford)
O’HARA, James John, 10 a.m., St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana (John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana)
QUICK, Russell George, 11 a.m., Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville
STEWART, Harry Charles, 2 p.m., Richard C. Stuart
Funeral Home, Armagh
STILES, Clarence E. “Buck” Sr., 11 a.m., Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh
