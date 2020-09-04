Funeral services scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, include...
Richard John Patterson, 2 p.m. Celebration of Life, Patterson Polkarosa (Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home Inc., Indiana)
Walter W. Rogers, 10 a.m., Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana (C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City)
Harry E. Rombaugh Jr., 11 a.m., McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer
Suzanne Rumbaugh, 11 a.m., Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, Dayton (Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Rural Valley)
Nedra Spearing, 11 a.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana