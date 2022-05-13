Saturday Funerals May 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALBRAITH, James Dick, 11 a.m., Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New FlorenceLEFEBURE, Leonard A., 1 p.m., Pine Flats Church of God, Clymer (Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Dick Kenneth A. Stuart Saturday Funeral Home Funeral Leonard A. Florence Looking for an old article? Subscriber Rewards: Photos: Latest News Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole DEAR ABBY: Woman's long-held opinion of brother-in-law comes out Everyday Cheapskate: Show the ants who's boss Dave, Lorena, dinners, Scouts, White's Woods, etc. DUI, firearm lead to sentence Cub Scouts enjoy day of fishing RVHS faculty announces April and May selections Fire destroys Brush Valley business See all Obituaries Katrin L. John 1 hr ago William J. Lenz 1 hr ago Catherine L. Miller 1 hr ago Tina M. Salazar 1 hr ago Paul J. Yacovone 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPlanners conditionally approve Panera/Applebee'sClymer mom opens heart, home to foster kids in needFirst medical marijuana dispensary to open in White TownshipKimberly Kaye PrushnokDanielle R. DennisonRobert 'Bob' L. CoyLate DeathsStephen J. Takach Jr.Robert M. Zayac Jr.Late Deaths Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Website Black Bull Steakhouse & Saloon 9369 State Route 85, Dayton , PA 16222 +1(724)783-6749 Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView