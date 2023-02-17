COX, Roberta L., 11 a.m., Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home Inc., South Fork
DILLEN, Norman E. Sr., 11 a.m., Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Elderton
HAPSIC, Shirley A., 11 a.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 2:44 am
