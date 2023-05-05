DUFFY, Harold Francis, 1:30 p.m., St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana (Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana)
EDWARDS, Earl J., 10 a.m., Marchand United Methodist Church, Marchand (Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana)
JOHNSON, Myrna Joan, noon, Bethel Friends Church, Youngstown, Ohio (Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Youngstown, Ohio)
RISING, Patricia M. (Coyle), 4 p.m., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer
