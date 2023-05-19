CALABRESE, Vincent “Vince” E., 8 p.m., James F.
Ferguson Funeral Home and Monument Co., Blairsville
DAVIS, Ruel, 2 p.m., Repine/Fry Reunion Grove, Cherry Tree (Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware)
KNOPICK, William Michael, 10:30 a.m., St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana (Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Indiana)
LEDFORD, Stephen Reid, 11 a.m., Celebration Center for Spiritual Living, Falls Church, Va., or by live stream at celebrationcenter.org (Advent Funeral and Cremation Services, Falls Church, Va.)
PARCHINSKY, Dorothy Margaret (Knopick), 2 p.m., St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Saltsburg (Rairigh-Bence Funeral home and Crematory, Indiana)
VAUGHN, Jay Robert, 11 a.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana
