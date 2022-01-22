Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Scott was born and raised in Knox. He graduated in 1980 from Keystone High School and went on to earn degrees in music education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania State University.
From an early age, Scott’s passion was music. He was an excellent pianist and singer and decided early to become a music teacher. His first teaching jobs were in the State College Area schools and East Stroudsburg High School. While at East Stroudsburg, he met and began dating Karen, a local instrumental music teacher. In the fall of 1991, Scott was appointed to the vacant high school vocal music position in Indiana Area School District. Scott and Karen married that summer on July 11, 1992.
His career as a vocal music teacher at IAHS was one of commitment and compassion, two characteristics he endeavored to instill in his students and in the myriad of student teachers who benefited from his fine example as a mentor. He would spend days each year looking through hundreds of new pieces, searching for ones that would be just right for his students. He established traditions that became hallmarks of excellence for the Indiana Chorus program. There was never a year when his students did not earn spots in the PMEA All State Chorus, with many advancing to Eastern Division. On several occasions, Scott’s ensembles performed at the PMEA State In-Service Conference, a prestigious acknowledgement of the musical sophistication and prowess attained because of his capable leadership.
While some of his students went on to become professional musicians, all gained a deeper love for music and an understanding and experience of how it enriches life. They grew under his nurturing, guiding hand toward artistic experiences of the very highest level. Scott valued every one of his students and his investment in their lives was a powerful influence, largely through a quiet demonstration of his strong faith. His mantra for them, said as they left his class everyday was “make wise choices.” To this day, hundreds of his former students still hear his voice and that phrase ringing in their memories.
Scott guest conducted numerous festival choruses within the six counties of PMEA District 3. For all his musical successes though, the most exciting event in his life occurred in 2006 when his only child, Delia was born.
Scott is survived by his wife, Karen and his daughter, Delia, of Indiana; his parents, Earl and Rhonda Salser, of Knox; his brother, Gregg Salser, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; his nephew, Derric Salser, an officer in the U.S. Marines Corps; and his niece, Elizabeth Salser, an honor student at Ball State University.
Memorial services will be held on April 30, 2022, at the Knox United Methodist Church and at a later date in Indiana. Memorial donations may be sent to the “Scott A. Salser Memorial Scholarship Fund” at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, PA 15901 or online at www.cfalleghenies.org/cfa-funds/scott-a-salser-me morial-scholarship-fund. Memorial donations may also be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, c/o Scott Weigner, 622 Maple St., Indiana, PA, 15701 to support the Weigner’s ministry at IUP.