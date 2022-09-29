Scott Beatty Shaffer, 61, of Feasterville (formerly of Indiana), died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at home, surrounded by family.
He was born in Indiana on Aug. 10, 1961, to Rossman and Marjory Shaffer.
Mr. Shaffer was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana, since 1961.
He worked as a carpet contractor for 10 years with Feasterville Family Flooring.
He also worked for 20 years as facilities manager for Lakeview Child Care Centers in Hamilton, NJ. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Scott loved his extended family and friends and was known for his great sense of humor.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter: Jenna Elizabeth Shaffer, Rossman James Shaffer and wife Shelby Elizabeth Shaffer and Alec-Lee Scott Shaffer; two grandchildren, Paisley Elizabeth Jones and Dalton James McCormick, all residing in Feasterville; a brother, Alan R. Shaffer and wife Deborah Shaffer, of Rhinebeck, N.Y.; a sister, Audrey Kenawell and husband Richard Kenawell Jr., of Dubois; four nieces; two nephews; eight great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
The family would like to thank Patient Bliss home care agency and especially Mark Chertok, Galina, Apple and Aliya for their loving care over the past two years.
A memorial service is being held in Bucks County and a second service in Indiana County will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott’s memory may be made to Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation at www.fbbcf.org