Scott Edward McAdoo, 52, of Brush Valley, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at home with his loving wife and son by his side.
The son of Larry and Vicky (Lomnicki) McAdoo, Lucernemines, he was born on Sept. 7, 1968, in Indiana County.
Scott was a loving husband, father, son, brother, friend and forever Coy Boy. He enjoyed all things sports and outdoor recreation, and special family beach vacations.
Scott was manager of racing for American Racer for the last 29 years. He will be honored at the Speed Showcase 200 Race at Port Royal Speedway on Oct. 15-17, 2020. The Scott McAdoo Trophy will be presented to Stewart Friesen for winning the American Racer Cup Championship. This race will also feature the Scott McAdoo racing tire that
will be used by The Short Track Super Series going forward.
Scott is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie (Tanner) McAdoo, and his best friend and son, Caleb McAdoo (girlfriend, Lyda Bartlebaugh). Scott and Stephanie were united in marriage on Sept. 25, 1993.
Scott is also survived by his brother, Larry (Crystal) McAdoo, Tarpon Springs, Fla.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernie and Bonnie Tanner, Homer City; four sisters-in-law, Shanna (Lenny) Mack, Homer City, Shawna (Brett) McQuown, Burnt Hills, N.Y., Sonya (Larry) Williams, Homer City, and Bethany (Dennis) Evanko, Pittsburgh; a brother-in-law, Erik (Jenna) Tanner, Homer City; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that are like family.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Rose Lomnicki and Ben and Elsie McAdoo.
Scott will forever be in our hearts. A celebration of life will take place at Red Barn Sportsmen Club Pavilion on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
If attending, we ask that you please practice COVID-19 precautions by wearing
a mask and social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to support prostate cancer research. To donate, visit HillmanResearch.UPMC.edu/Giving.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. To sign the guest book or donate please visit www.bowserfh.com.