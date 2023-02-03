Scott E. Miller, 61, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Born Jan. 15, 1962, in Pittsburgh, his late parents were Edwin Lowell and Virginia (Prieto) Miller.
Scott and his friend and business partner, Don Peace, founded, owned and operated MP Laboratories. Scott was a University of Pittsburgh graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. He loved history and enjoyed traveling to historical sites.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Miller, of Plum; a brother, David (Diane), of Michigan.; a niece; and two nephews.
In addition, Scott will be greatly missed by Martha Jane Wilkinson, Heather Welsh Saltysiak and Tim Welsh. Included in the bereavement will be several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are made by Vaia Funeral Home in Delmont.
Contributions in Scott’s name can be made to the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area, 116 E. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717. To send online expressions of sympathy, please visit vaiafuneral home.com.