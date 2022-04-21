Scott Gillespie, 65, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home.
Born on Jan. 25, 1957, Scott was the son of Woodrow and Madelyn Gillespie.
He earned his bachelor’s in sociology in 1978 and his bachelor’s in secondary education — biology in 1985, both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Gillespie retired from the Apollo-Ridge School District in June of 2018 after 33 years of teaching. Throughout his career, he served as the head baseball coach for 17 years and an assistant football coach for 13 years.
He was a 1995 recipient of the University of Pittsburgh School of Education award and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Outstanding Educator award for his excellence in education. After his retirement, he worked for PennDOT as a CDL driver and flagger. In his free time, he wrote, played and recorded his own music.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Madelyn Gillespie, of Blairsville; two sisters, Donna Townsend, of Lakeland, Fla.; Dolores Callahan and her husband, P. Michael, of Trout Run; brother, Steven Gillespie, of Longmont, Colo.; and special friend, Carol Robertson, of Austin, Texas. He is further remembered by several nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. Friday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with Pastor Mark Heckman officiating.
Interment will be at Montoursville Cemetery at the convenience of the family at a future date.
