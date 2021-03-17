Scott R. Lias

Scott Richard Lias, 58, of Fort Collins, Colo., passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Indiana to Jerry and Judith Lias on March 30, 1962. Scott moved to Colorado soon after high school to pursue a career as a restaurateur, opening several restaurants in both Breckenridge and Fort Collins, Colo. Scott loved the outdoors. He enjoyed skiing, boating and landscaping. He was an excellent cook and an avid car enthusiast.
He is forever remembered by his wife, Lena; his two sisters, Shelley Lias, of Lewes, Del., and Jennifer Lias, of Asheville, N.C., his two aunts, Norma Murdick, of Clymer, and Margie (Lias) Gerber and her husband, Don, of Melbourne, Fla.; as well as his two nephews and many cousins.
A private memorial is planned for the family. Visit Scott’s Life Memorial webpage and add a photo or comment at goesfuner alcare.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions or donations in Scott’s memory be made to the nonprofits listed on the memorial webpage.