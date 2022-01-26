Scott W. Grosch, 42, of Clymer, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Born Jan. 22, 1980, in Indiana, he was the son of Douglas Grosch and Beverly (Zagrodniczek) Grosch, both of Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Frankee Berringer, and their daughter, Freya; brother, Adam (Jenny) Grosch, Cranberry; mother-in-law, Doreen Berringer, Marsteller; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Scott was employed as a call center manager for Reliant Holdings. He was an adoring husband and father to Frankee and Freya, a wonderful son, brother and friend.
Scott always had an adventurous spirit making wonderful memories on their many camping trips and Disney World vacations. He loved listening to many types of music.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Pastor Steve Lecorchick is officiating.