Seth A. Smith

Seth Andrew Smith, 30, of Homer City, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
He was born July 22, 1991, in Indiana.
He was the son of Jeffrey A. Smith and Michelle Spaid.
Seth wanted nothing more than to live and fight free from his addiction that he fought so hard for so many years. He wanted to fight this addiction that he lost so many loved ones to.
He really wanted to prove to be the best dad, son, brother, cousin, grandson and golfer. And of course, he wanted to be the one who ended up owning the most Nikes.
Sadly, the addiction won and took him from us. He is now at peace and no longer fighting this addiction. He will be missed by so many.
In addition to his father, Seth leaves behind his stepmothers, Melissa Smith and Faith Fromee; stepfather, Stephen Campbell and wife Bethann; grandmothers, Treasia Jones and Barbara Spaid; siblings, Samantha Smith and her significant other, Justina Bacha; Brianna Deutsch; Sydney Campbell and her significant other, Lamar Ray; Stevie Spaid and his significant other, Stefanie Wynn; Patrick Spaid and his significant other, Kayle Johnson; Megan Poole and her significant other, Brian Showalter; Gracie Poole and her significant other, Edward Causey; and Emmaleigh Pennington.
He is also remembered by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Michelle; grandfather, Burton Smith; brother, Justin; and cousin, Jessica.
A visitation is planned for Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory in Indiana.
