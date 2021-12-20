Sgt. David Wesley Muir, USA, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Dave “Sonny” was in his home surrounded by his family who lovingly released him into the arms of God and His Angels, family, friends and Sadie at 1:11 a.m.
Dave was a disabled Vietnam veteran who proudly served as a medic assigned to the 9th Medical Battalion of the 9th Infantry Division. He continued his service to his country in the Army Reserves at the 420 EN CO.
David was born Dec. 2, 1944, in Indiana, to Fannie (O’Neill) Muir and Claire David Muir. He graduated from Indiana High School and attended IUP.
He loved gardening, wintering in Florida, woodworking, cars, spending time with family and friends and long walks (power chair rolls) with Sadie. He established businesses in auto sales and service and retired as a Pennsylvania state employee.
David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara (Sutton) Muir; his daughter, Jennifer Nix (John), of Port Charlotte, Fla.; his son, William David Muir, of Tampa, Fla.; and his granddaughter, Avreyanna Nix. He is also survived by his siblings, James, of Shelocta, and Perry (Judith), of Indiana; as well as numerous extended family members.
David was preceded in death by his sisters-in- law, Carol, Nancy and Mona; his niece, Christie; and his service dog, Sweet Sadie Mae.
A memorial service will be held in May 2022 with interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.