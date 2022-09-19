Sharla Hambach (Seelhorst), of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 64.
She was born to Robert and Marjorie Seelhorst on April 10, 1958, in Indiana.
Sharla was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and worked in retail sales. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her only child.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her partner, Earl Roberts Jr.; and her nephew Kipp Seelhorst.
Surviving are her only child, Ari (Dana) Keith; her brothers Ned and Todd Seelhorst; nieces Lindsey Seelhorst, Lesley Robinson Vitale and Holly Seelhorst; and nephew Ross Seelhorst.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal services. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.