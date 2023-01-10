Sharon A. Ruben, 74, of Zionsville, died Jan. 4, 2023, in her home. She was the wife of the late Richard S. Ruben.
Born in Indiana, she was the daughter of Luther Harold and Iona (Wright) Lute.
She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was owner/operator of C&R Screen Printing for more than 20 years. She was a longtime member of Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Old Zionsville, where she was formerly a Sunday school teacher.
Sharon is survived by sons: Richard S. Ruben Jr. and wife Denise, of Spencer, N.Y., and Christopher G. Ruben and wife Monique, of Alburtis; a daughter, Jessica R., wife of Matthew Michetti, of Oakton, Va.; grandchildren: Caden, Merit, Miles, Mercy and Maclen; and sister-in-law, Kathy Lute, of Northern Cambria.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Roger Lute.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.