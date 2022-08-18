Sharon B. Beilchick

Sharon Bernice Beilchick, 72, of Northern Cambria, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her residence.
Born Oct. 7, 1949, she was a daughter of Orrin F. Frye and June L. (Wise) Frye. She was the widow of George J. Beilchick Sr., who passed away June 24, 1993.
Sharon attended Marion Center High School. After school, she worked as a seamstress at King Leather in Indiana for many years.
She loved puzzle books, watching “Days of Our Lives,” game shows, talking on the phone, drinking coffee and asking about her grandkids and great-grandkids. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and going to family functions.
Sharon was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Alverda.
She is survived by her four children Tracy (Beilchick) Orner (Dale Miller), of Mentcle; Wendy (Beilchick) Thornton (Angelo Baldi), of Northern Cambria; George Beilchick Jr. (Nicole Tubo), of Clymer; and Jason Beilchick (Brian Gryphon), of Columbus, Ohio.
Sharon will also be missed by her grandchildren Kayla, Matressia (Paul), Jarred (Shelby), Cory, Mica, Cheyenne and Timothy; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Joel, Ryland and Allura, who is due in September. Also remembering Sharon are her siblings Dorothy Sivanich, of Punxsutawney, and Dennis Frye, of Marion Center; sister-in-law Angie Beilchick; brothers-in-law Jack Beilchick and Bill Beilchick; close friend Donna Riddell, of Heilwood; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Susie Beilchick; father-in-law John Beilchick; and siblings Bradley Frye, Edward Frye and Brinda Hankinson; as well as her sister-in-law Mary Frye; brothers-in-law John Sivanich Sr. and Paul Hankinson; and son-in-law Douglas Orner.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 655 Franklin Street, Clymer. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at the funeral home, with Pastor Jennifer Oaks officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
