Sharon Darlene (Bender) Brumbaugh, 61, Indiana, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village.
A daughter of William Dale and Ruth (Carley) Bender, she was born Sept. 21, 1959, in Indiana.
Sharon was a member of the Sagamore VFW. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring, watching old westerns and spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Sherri (Frank) Johnson, Kristy (Jerome) Saxfield and Peggy Robertson; seven grandchildren: Brent and Brooke Johnson; Abigail and Parker Saxfield; and Alexis, Danika and Vincent Bias and their father, Tim Bias; a great-granddaughter, Alana Johnson; brothers Bobby and James Bender; a sister, Barb Bender; many nieces and nephews; and her companion, Rick Sirochman.
Preceding Sharon in death were her parents; her husband, Ronald Brumbaugh; brother William Bender Jr.; sister Kathy Rummel; and a niece, Jamie Yatsko.
