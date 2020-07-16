Sharon Jean (Barbus) Gamble, 71, of Blairsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
The daughter of Peter E. and Ada J. (McDowell) Barbus, she was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Johnstown.
Surviving are three children: Tonya A. Cochran (James), of Pittsburgh; Curt M. Gamble, of Blairsville; and Scott P. Gamble, of Blairsville; four grandchildren: J.D., Chloe, Dylan and Cassidy; a sister, Shirley Robertson (Regan), of Clyde; and a brother, Duke Barbus (Jennifer), of New Florence.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emerson Gamble, on July 27, 2019; and a son, David Gamble, in 1995.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 U.S. 22, New Florence.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Marsh Adams officiating.
Interment will be in Brush Valley United Methodist Cemetery, Brush Valley.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
