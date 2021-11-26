Sharon 'Jill' Carroll

Sharon “Jill” (Deemer) Carroll, 73, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 9, 1948, in Punxsutawney, to Emmer and Helen (Weber) Deemer.
Jill graduated in 1966 from Punxsutawney High School and married her husband Fred on April 24, 1967. She worked for the Maple Leaf Restaurant from 1966 to 1967 and then for Goodwill of Indiana for 17 years. Jill enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. Her love for the Pittsburgh Steelers was extreme; friends and family were forbidden to phone her during a game. She refused to answer questions or speak to anyone; nothing around her mattered while she watched her Steelers play.
In addition to her parents, Jill was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and Charles “Chick” Deemer; sister, Ruth Ann Naper; nephew, Steve Poulin; great-nephew, Steven Poulin; and a niece, Rhonda Deemer.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Fred W. Carroll, of Indiana; daughter, Robyn Custer, of East Conemaugh; grandson, Samuel Custer, of Johnstown; sisters, Barb Poulin, of Hanover, and Wendy (Randy Hurd) Deemer, of Marion Center; several nieces and nephews; and her best friends, Deb, Nancy, Bell and Gloria (deceased).
At Jill’s request all services will be private and have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Donations in Jill’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.