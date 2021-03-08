Sharon LaRue (Harper) Noga, 66, of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Homer B. Harper and Stella (Loring) Harper Farabaugh, she was born July 2, 1954, in Latrobe.
Sharon worked as a case manager for The Salvation Army, retiring in 2016.
She was a member of Black Lick United Methodist Church and F.O.E. #1488, Blairsville.
She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her father, Homer B. Harper (Beverly), of Blairsville; three sons, Joshua Harteis (Elisha), of Missoula, Mont.; Jason Harteis, of Blairsville and Eric Noga (Aylisa), of Blairsville; seven grandchildren, Laurel, Skyler, Edge, Eddey, Zoey, Tommy and Quentin; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Penelope and Anastasia; three brothers, Stan Harper (Laura), of Blairsville, Bret Harper (Chrissy), of New Alexandria, and Rick Harper (Cherie), of Blairsville; a sister, Candy Ross (David), of Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Farabaugh, in 2014; and her stepfather, William J. Farabaugh, in 2015.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A private funeral service will be held in the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Heckman and the Rev. Dawn Krishart co-officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UPMC Liver Cancer Center, 3600 Forbes Ave. at Mayran Ave., Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, in memory of Sharon L. Noga.
In keeping with COVID-19 mandates, masks or face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed in the funeral home.
