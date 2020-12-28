Sharon M. Kunkle

Sharon Mae Kunkle, 83, of Brookville, and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Saturday morning, Dec. 26, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born on Sept. 25, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of Edward and Peri (Bradner) Brady. She married Kenneth N. Kunkle on June 14, 1990. He survives.
Sharon worked at Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kunkle, of Brookville; four children, Tony Long and his wife, Judy, of Long Beach, Miss.; Loralei Fox and her husband, Rob, of Fernandino Beach, Fla.; Tina Teraskiewicz and her husband, Eddie, of The Villages, Fla.; and Natalie Schoonover, of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Hillary, Sarah, Judy, Rachal, Jamie, Kimberly, Jacob and Autumn; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna John, of Canton, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Shlifka; a grandson, Joseph M. Garrison, and a stepson, Gregory Kunkle.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Yatesboro, Armstrong County.
