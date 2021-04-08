Sharon Lee Buchanan Orvosh, 70, of Iselin, formerly of Nowrytown, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home.
She was born Saturday, Dec. 16, 1950, in Brush Valley, a daughter of Carl B. and Twila Mae Rice Buchanan.
Before her retirement, she worked for Robertshaw in Indiana, Federal Laboratories in Saltsburg and for more than 18 years at Vitali’s Greenhouse in Nowrytown. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers and cookouts; she loved coffee, the Pittsburgh Penguins and socializing. She also enjoyed spending time with her sisters, especially on game night. Sharon was a very devoted wife and mother.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Shaulis and her husband, John, of Iselin; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Mason Shaulis; her brother, Ken Buchanan and his wife, Joy, of Brush Valley; her sisters: Beverly Dick and her husband, Jerry, of Penn Run; Bonnie Chionchio and her husband, Mike, of Alpharetta, Ga.; Carol Catob, of Brush Valley; Cindy Schillinger and her husband, Joe, of Brush Valley; and Brenda Sievers and her husband, Rich, of Elizabethtown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Butchie” Orvosh; her brother, Richard Buchanan; and her brother-in-law, Kurt Catob.
All funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
