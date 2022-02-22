Shaun E. Thomas

Shaun Earl Thomas, 43, of Brush Valley, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
He was born Oct. 8, 1978, in Latrobe.
He was a 1996 graduate of Derry High School. Shaun was the vice president of operations at MAG Unlimited in Bradenville. He was a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club and St. Joe’s Club in Latrobe. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, working on cars, spending time with his family and going to camp.
He is survived by his mother, Bill and Nanette Garris, Blairsville; fiancée, April Baker, Brush Valley; daughters, Brooklyn Thomas and Allyson Thomas, both of Latrobe, and Peyton Thomas, Brush Valley; son, Evan Thomas, Brush Valley; stepdaughter and grandson, Lauren Miller and Keenan; brother, Joshua Garris and Becky, Clyde; grandmother, Rosemary Dumont; numerous aunts, uncles; and one nephew, Eli.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Thomas; maternal grandfather, George Dumont; and paternal grandparents, Eugene and Irene Thomas.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home Thursday at 11 a.m. Pastor Tom Shrum will officiate.